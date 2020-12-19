Kushner's campaign-money shell company should be investigated by a grand jury: ex-prosecutor

The incoming administration should impanel a grand jury to investigate a shell organization used to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in Trump campaign funds.
The company was incorporated as American Made Media Consultants Corporation and American Made Media Consultants, LLC and spent over $600 million dollars of the campaign's $1.26 billion war chest, according to a bombshell report published Friday.
On Saturday, MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser interviewed former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who was asked about his concerns over the arrangement.
"Well, the concern is, when you hear that Jared Kushner secretly set up a shell corporation and ran through that corporation hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign cash, a corporation that apparently had, as its president Lara Trump, and a nephew of the vice president, it sounds problematic," Kirschner replied.
"Now, people will say, well, did they violate any laws? It frankly is impossible to answer that question," he explained. "I will say campaign finance cash, money, contributions, they're very heavily regulated, there are tax reporting requirements, so we have no idea if this was on the up and up or just a way to grift some campaign contributions for themselves."
"The only way to answer that question is really to have a full, fair, aggressive, apolitical grand jury investigation opened by the incoming Department of Justice in January," he continued. "Subpoena the records, subpoena the documents. These kind of cases are paper intensive, so there will be records, there will be documents. Of course, they'll interview witnesses and at the end of the process can you declare yes, what they were doing was criminal or no, what they were doing was not criminal, even if it looked pretty shady."
Watch:
