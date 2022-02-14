Trump thinks Jared Kushner is ‘the smartest guy I’ve ever seen in my life’: new book

Donald Trump praised his son-in-law for his brilliance according to a forthcoming book by two New York Times journalists.
Yahoo! Sports columnist Charles Robinson obtained excerpts of sports-related anecdotes in the book by This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
Trump praised Kushner's intelligence while discussing Ivanka Trump having dated NFL legend Tom Brady, who went on to marry supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
The book reported, "Jared, Trump told a friend at his Virginia golf course, was 'the smartest guy I’ve ever seen in my life. … Can’t throw a football ten yards, and Ivanka coulda married Tom Brady,' Trump said, according to the friend. 'But he’s a great kid, he’s got my back.'"
