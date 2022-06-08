Jared Kushner’s 'image rehab' memoir suggests he may have sacrificed Trump to Jan. 6 committee: analysis
One day before video of Jared Kushner's testimony is expected to be broadcast in prime-time Jan. 6 select committee hearings, a Vanity Fair writer explored whether hints from his upcoming memo could suggest he threw his father-in-law under the bus.

Bess Levin explored the latest Kushner revelations in a new analysis titled, "Jared Kushner Would Like People to Know he Totally Almost Saved the Country on January 6."

"One of the long recurring features of the Trump administration was Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s habit of literally fleeing the scene any time Donald Trump did something extra bad, in the completely conspicuous hope of convincing people they had nothing whatever to do with what had just gone down. Obviously, it never worked, but that didn‘t stop the duo, who once—and maybe still!—thought Ivanka would be the first woman president, from trying. And 17 months after departing the White House, they apparently still think they can rewrite history to—[pause for laughter]—paint themselves as heroes," she explained.

Levin cited new report on Kushner trying to wash his hands of Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The report was an excerpt of the forthcoming book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, the third book by New York Times reporter Peter Baker and his wife, New Yorker correspondent Susan Glasser.

"While still in the White House, he began writing a memoir focused on Middle East peacemaking. In the weeks to come, as Mr. Trump would continue to insist that he would remain for a second term, Mr. Kushner set about chronicling the first. He even took an online MasterClass on how to write a book, taught by the prolific best-selling novelist James Patterson. In the course of a two-week stretch after the election, he secretly batted out 40,000 words of a first draft. The final version is set to be published in August," Baker and Glasser reported.

The book will obviously have to address his father-in-law's attempted coup, which resulted in his second impeachment.

"Anyway, the one potentially positive takeaway of this ridiculous attempt at image rehab? It’s possible that Kushner really did use his time with the January 6 committee to throw his father-in-law under the bus," Levin wrote.

She linked to an April piece following Kushner being interviewed by the Select Committee.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), a member of the committee, said Kushner gave "really valuable" information during his six hours of recorded testimony.

Video of both Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump is expected to be shown at Thursday's select committee hearing.

