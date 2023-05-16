Watch: James Comer snaps at hearing after Dem points to his 'fake informant that's gone missing'

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) needled Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for admitting in a recent interview that Republicans had lost track of their top informant in the investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.

During a hearing about oversight of Washington, D.C., Moskowitz referred to Comer's recent interview on Fox News.

"Well, unfortunately, we can't track down the informant," Comer told host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible."

Moskowitz argued on Tuesday that Republicans should be focusing on gun violence.

"The data is clear on gun violence," he said. "The numbers don't lie, and yet we're ignoring it."

"So look, I know you guys are busy," the lawmaker added. "I know you got stuff going on. You're trying to find the fake informant that now has gone missing. I know you're busy with that."

Comer felt the need to respond following Moskowitz's remarks. He did not say that the informant had been found but that one whistleblower in contact with Sen. Chuck Grassley was "alive and well."

"With respect to the missing informant, just so you know, just to clarify, the Grassley whistleblower is alive and well," Comer insisted.

Watch the video below.