Pro-Trump candidate in Florida is blaming election fraud for his humiliating defeat

There was a congressional election this week in Florida's 20th congressional district, giving the win to Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April 2021.

While McCormick was expected to win in the heavily Democratic district, her GOP rival Jason Mariner filed a lawsuit claiming there was a problem with the ballots in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

"Now they called the race, I did not win, so they say, but that does not mean that they lost either, it does not mean that we lost," said Mariner.

“And we’ll also have some stuff coming out that we’ve recently discovered,” he said.

READ MORE: 'Complete sociopath': Stewart Rhodes' estranged wife warns he is a 'dangerous man'

According to the final tally, McCormick won with 78.7 percent of the vote, while Mariner received only 19.6 percent.

Writing for MSNBC, Steve Benen contends that while the merits of Mariner's lawsuit will play out in court, it could be a worrisome sign that more and more Republican politicians will claim voter fraud or irregularities as a means to challenge their election losses in the future.

"What matters here is not just conspiracy theories, pointless litigation, and partisan whining about voters' verdicts," Benen writes. "Rather, the far more unsettling concern is the establishment of a new normal in Republican politics — one in which the only election results many in the GOP consider legitimate are the ones in which Democratic candidates lose."