'Complete sociopath': Stewart Rhodes' estranged wife warns he is a 'dangerous man'

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes said he is a "complete sociopath" during a Friday interview on CNN.

CNN's John Berman interviewed Tasha Adams one day after her husband was arrested on charges of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Adams described fearing for her family and that she was happy he was arrested.

"So much relief," Adams said.

"I knew I lived in fear he might show up here. But the -- just setting that weight down and knowing we were safe and my kids were safe and my kids' school doesn't have to worry, that was a relief I didn't know existed," she explained.



"So I understand you're telling us you feel personally at risk from Stewart, but I wonder what danger you feel, what threat you feel he poses to the country," Berman said.

"He's a dangerous man," Adams replied.

"He is very dangerous. He lives very much in his own head," she explained. "He sees himself as a great leader, he almost has his own mythology of himself and I think he almost made it come true as seeing himself as some sort of figure in history and it sort of happened. He's a complete sociopath, he does not feel empathy for anyone around him at all."

Watch: