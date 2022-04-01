South Dakota Republican pulled over at least 15 times in two years before killing pedestrian
The South Dakota attorney general who hit and killed a pedestrian was pulled over more than a dozen times in the months before the deadly hit-and-run crash.

A state House committee voted that Jason Ravnsborg should not be impeached because he was not on duty at the time of the September 2020 crash that killed Joe Boever as he walked, but a new KELO-TV report found the attorney general used his position to get out of other driving offenses.

Law enforcement officers pulled Ravnsborg over 15 times in the two years before the crash and ticketed him only twice.

A Gettysburg police officer pulled him over in February 2020 for going 50 miles per hour on a stretch of road with a 35-miles-per-hour speed limit, but Ravnsborg told the officer he was the attorney general and the excess speed was necessary to get to a meeting.

That officer let him go with a warning, as did at least two other officers who pulled him over.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in the crash.

