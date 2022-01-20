Detectives suspected South Dakota's attorney general was lying about fatal crash

Investigators doubted South Dakota attorney general Jason Ravnsborg's claims that he was unaware that he had struck a person with his car.

One of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents who handled the investigation into the hit-and-run killing of 55-year-old Joe Boever testified Wednesday during a legislative impeachment hearing that the Republican attorney general had to have realized he had hit a human despite telling authorities he didn't know, reported the Argus Leader.

"You walk by a flashlight that's on and there's a body that's laying within two feet of the roadway ... I believe he would have had to see him," testified Arnie Rummel, one of two BCI agents who investigated Boever's death at the request of Highway Patrol due to Ravsnborg's law enforcement role.

Boever's body was discovered the morning after Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher he had struck "something" while driving on Sept. 12, 2020.

Both agents who testified the House impeachment committee said they concluded Ravnsborg was lying after interrogating him and reviewing forensic evidence.

"He did not report what he'd actually seen," Rummel said. "Some of the things we asked him directly about were not factual."

Ravnsborg denied using a cell phone, but the investigation found he had been viewing news articles and Joe Biden conspiracy theories while driving, and he accidentally admitted to seeing the body the night of the crash.

"I don't know exactly where I turned around and saw him," Ravnsborg told investigators during a Sept. 30, 2020, interrogation, before correcting himself. "I didn't see him. I did not see him."