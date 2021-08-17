'No conspiracy theories, no excuses': Alabama physician tells patients to get vaccinated or find a new doctor

An Alabama doctor announced he would stop seeing unvaccinated patients -- and says he saw immediate results.

Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, posted a photo of himself on Facebook next to a sign announcing his new policy, which will begin effective Oct. 1, reported AL.com.

"First day of these signs in my rooms," he posted on Facebook. "All 3 unvaccinated patients on my schedule asked where they could get their vaccine today. No conspiracy theories, no excuses. Just where do I go. If they asked why, I told them covid is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that."

Valentine said he was mailing a letter to patients explaining his decision and posted a copy online.

"We do not yet have any great treatments for severe disease, but we do have great prevention with vaccines," he wrote. "Unfortunately, many have declined to take the vaccine, and some end up severely ill or dead. I cannot and will not force anyone to take the vaccine, but I also cannot continue to watch my patients suffer and die from an eminently preventable disease."