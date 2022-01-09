Police chief reveals findings of the initial investigation into Jason Walker slaying by off-duty deputy

Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins held a Sunday evening briefing about the shooting death of a 37-year-old man named Jason Walker. Hawkins went on to deliver some details investigators have been able to gather in the beginning part of the probe.

According to local police, they intend to hand over the investigation to the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation to research the behavior of a Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy. Thus far, the name of the shooter hasn't been released to the public.

What has been found thus far is that the sensors in the deputy's truck that serve as a kind of "black box" for vehicles didn't indicate any collision of any kind.

Chief Hawkins corrected the myth that the deputy was not immediately taken into custody and questioned. She said that he was absolutely taken into custody, but he was not arrested. She also said that the story doesn't match the eye-witness testimony.

"So, the question of, was he struck by a vehicle," Hawkins began. "The witness said that he was not struck by a vehicle."

There was a windshield wiper that was torn off, the chief said. There was also damage to the window. The "black box" in the truck showed that there was no collision. It's unclear if the truck had any kind of front-mounted radar system that would detect any such collision and avoid it or if it senses impacts.

At first, the story from the off-duty cop was that Walker ran into the street and "jumped" on his truck. He claimed he was afraid for his family's life and fired at Walker. Police said that there were no bullet marks or holes in the windshield.

"Jumping on and climbing on are two different things," the chief continued. Walker's injuries also didn't indicate he was hit by the truck.

The story appears to be that Walker may have done something to the deputy's truck and that the deputy reacted by shooting Walker.

Witnesses present at the rally with Walker's family stated that Walker was shot in the back twice, but the chief could not confirm that.

Hawkins also asked the public for any video, photos or witness testimony that could aid in the investigation by calling the SBI at 1-888-624-7222 or on their website.



See the briefing below: