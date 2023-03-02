Jay Leno shows ‘brand-new face’ months after being badly burned
Jay Leno performs at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C.. - Shannon Finney/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jay Leno’s recovery from serious facial burns is no joke. The comedian appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where the host marveled at how good Leno looks less than four months after he was badly injured in a car fire. “You’d think there’d be a zipper here, but no,” Leno joked of his face during Wednesday’s episode. “This is like a brand-new face. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy. ... That’s a brand new ear.” Leno is an avid car collector who hosts the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The 72-year-old spent eight days at a Southern California burn center after...