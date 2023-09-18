J.D. Vance smacked down for messing with appointment of first woman U.S. attorney in Chicago
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) was hammered by the editors of a major midwestern newspaper for holding up the historic appointment of the first woman to become a U.S. attorney in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times took the recently elected Vance to task for what they called "politics at its worst" while also agreeing with outgoing GOP Sen. Mitt Romney who told his biographer, "I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J.D. Vance.'

As the editors noted, Vance's use of a Senate hold of April M. Perry is linked to his fury over Donald Trump's indictment in two federal courts, for election tampering and for obstruction of justice.

According to its editorial, "Last Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent Perry’s nomination to the Senate floor by a vote of 12-9, but under the chamber’s arcane rules, just one senator can block the confirmation, even a senator who is not from Illinois. Vance doesn’t have any beef with Perry’s appointment. He’s just aggrieved at the Justice Department’s investigations of Donald Trump."

"Vance is using the same playbook as his GOP colleague from Alabama, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has put a hold on hundreds of military promotions since January," the writers added.

"The office of U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois has been vacant for six months. The work of the office proceeds, of course, but not as efficiently as it could with no one in the top job," the editorial read, before adding, "The options for moving forward have drawbacks. Vance should have the integrity to let Perry’s appointment proceed."

