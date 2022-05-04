Trump-backed JD Vance secures GOP senate nomination — after brutal Ohio primary campaign

Venture capitalist J.D. Vance has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio, according to projections by NBC News and the Associated Press.

Vance won the nomination with the endorsement of Donald Trump, but only received a plurality of the vote in the crowded election. Also running were state Sen. Matt Dolan, former Treasurer Josh Mandal, businessman Mike Gibbons, former GOP chairwoman Jane Timken, Mike Pukita and Neil Patel.

While the Trump family backed Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the Club for Growth backed Mandel, who had previously lost Senate bids in 2012 and 2018.

"Ohio, once a competitive battleground state, has trended markedly more Republican in recent years, with Trump winning the state in 2020 by 8 percentage points," Business Insider reported. "In the November general election, the Ohio Senate race is rated as 'solid Republican' by Inside Elections, 'lean R' by The Cook Political Report, and 'likely R' by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics," Business Insider reported.

Axios reporterr Tyler Buchanan noted how much money was spent in the GOP primary.

"Mike Gibbons spent $17 million of his own money in this Ohio Senate race. Matt Dolan spent $11 million. Jane Timken spent $10 million," he reported.

Trump, Jr. praised the outcome.

"Tens of millions of RINO dollars spent to stop my man [Vance] in Ohio and they call it before 9 o’clock. The America First movement is alive and well people. Congrats JD, well done," he said, even though Vance was receiving less than a third of the vote at the time he tweeted it.

Vance will face Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the general election.