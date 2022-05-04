Adam Schiff and CNN among those sued by computer repairman over Hunter Biden’s laptop stories

Former computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac has sued Democratic House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff of California, CNN, The Daily Beast, and Politico, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes after Schiff and more than fifty former senior intelligence officials issued an Oct. 19, 2020 public statement on Hunter Biden's laptop.

"It is for all these reasons that we write to say that the arrival on the US political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his serving on the Board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," they explained. "We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement -- just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case."

The Post interviewed Mac Issac about the lawsuit.

"After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” he said. "Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that I was a hacker, a thief and a criminal."

The suit was filed in Maryland.

"Mac Isaac was forced to close his computer repair business near the Biden family homes in Greenville, Delaware, after people started throwing vegetables, eggs and dog excrement at his store. He went into exile in Colorado for a year," the New York Post reported. "Mac Isaac tried unsuccessfully to sue Twitter for defamation last year and was lumbered with the tech giant’s legal bills — an amount he says is roughly $175,000."

Read the full report.