Trump sent profane text message to Club for Growth after it continued bashing candidate he endorsed: Maggie Haberman

The right-wing anti-tax advocacy group The Club for Growth is sticking with its decision to back Ohio Senate hopeful Josh Mandel, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump endorsed "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance.

And according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump is not happy about it.

Writing on Twitter, Haberman reports that Trump had expected the Club for Growth to fall in line after he made his endorsement of Vance last week.

Despite this, "the Club aired a new spot today featuring Vance quotes criticizing Trump in the past" in a continued effort to paint Vance as a "Never Trump" Republican.

Trump then instructed an aide to tell the Club to "go f*ck youself," Haberman writes.

Haberman also notes that "the Club for Growth is said to have told Trump about the ad last week ahead of the Vance endorsement," although that didn't stop Trump from lashing out.

NOW WATCH: Trump rages against Brian Kemp for purportedly conspiring against Marjorie Taylor Greene