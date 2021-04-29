GOP's JD Vance ripped for ‘absolutely idiotic’ attack on Biden's child care plan: 'Wrongest thing anyone ever posted'

"Hillbilly Elegy" author and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance drew strong condemnation for his criticism of President Joe Biden's sweeping new proposal to help American families.
The $1.8 trillion American Families Plan would provide direct support to parents and children, including child care -- and the venture capitalist-turned-Republican candidate doesn't like it.
"'Universal child care' is a massive subsidy to the lifestyle preferences of the affluent over the preferences of the middle and working class," Vance complained. "It turns out that normal Americans care more about their families than their jobs, and want a family policy that doesn't shunt their kids into crap daycare so they can enjoy more 'freedom' in the paid labor force."
"'Universal day care' is class war against normal people," he added.
The Ohio Republican was smacked with harsh criticism.
@JDVance1 congratulations on being among the tiny minority of Americans who oppose universal day care https://t.co/imZtBt24CW— Timothy Burke (@Timothy Burke)1619709518.0
@JDVance1 Millionaire venture capitalist w/Ivy League degree tells single parents and households where both parents… https://t.co/XNYOK6NlpM— Jeff Sites for Congress (@Jeff Sites for Congress)1619710924.0
@JDVance1 Like, if I had written a tweet that said “the sky is green,” it would be more correct than this take— Dolphin Pilot (@Dolphin Pilot)1619706823.0
It is always something to know that when a political figure or pundit says “normal people” they have never, and will never, mean me.— Jane Coaston (@Jane Coaston)1619712697.0
It never ceases to amaze me that JD Vance managed to convince people at any point in time that he was salt of the earth— Jared Holt (@Jared Holt)1619711429.0
I feel like 6 months ago J.D. Vance thought he’d be surfing on a wave of acclaim and Oscar love for his movie, like he got for the book.— Schooley (@Schooley)1619711121.0
@JDVance1 Dude, do you know any actual people? I've been setting child support in Family Court for 17 years. Most f… https://t.co/kZnNw24Moz— Bob Meyer (@Bob Meyer)1619709911.0
@plutonomymom @JDVance1 "It's bad to help working Americans because most people kind of hate their jobs and would r… https://t.co/F9MFz0NRZs— Dallas, Destroyer of Turfweeds (@Dallas, Destroyer of Turfweeds)1619705723.0
Is this fraud JD Vance getting this absolutely idiotic messaging from his mega funder Peter Thiel? https://t.co/bT2YnCN67D— Erick Fernandez (@Erick Fernandez)1619708793.0
@DanDhoust24 @JDVance1 It means that assisting working families with childcare isn’t fair to “normal people” who ha… https://t.co/vLjnlr7lMr— Black Cat Luck MLA😷🐈⬛ (@Black Cat Luck MLA😷🐈⬛)1619707585.0
@jboxt1 @JDVance1 And supporting more family leave.— Nan Houston (@Nan Houston)1619706537.0
@CarrieSweet2017 @JDVance1 I‘d be surprised if he’s ever taken off a single day from work to stay home with his kid… https://t.co/A8K3or4ZXy— Citizen Crystal (@Citizen Crystal)1619708426.0
@BrianLWilcox @JDVance1 In the early 1900s, daycare was a factory or a farm. Working parents had their kids workin… https://t.co/qgto3Bw6QX— Zuzu Petals (@Zuzu Petals)1619710468.0
@_celia_bedelia_ @JDVance1 Seriously. Parents work to keep a roof over their family's heads and food on the table.… https://t.co/aPERbrThEL— Salma Typhii is VACCINATED!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉 (@Salma Typhii is VACCINATED!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉)1619707911.0
Annual reminder that JD Vance doesn’t represent Appalachia. So, take his ignorant comments for what they are; his.… https://t.co/urL5u3NjL4— Appodlachia Podcast (@Appodlachia Podcast)1619713560.0
JD Vance wrote a dog shit book that painted impoverished Appalachians as lazy villains in his self serving “just wo… https://t.co/8aWgHDEZGk— 🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️ (@🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️)1619709017.0