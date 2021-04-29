GOP's JD Vance ripped for ‘absolutely idiotic’ attack on Biden's child care plan: 'Wrongest thing anyone ever posted'

"Hillbilly Elegy" author and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance drew strong condemnation for his criticism of President Joe Biden's sweeping new proposal to help American families.

The $1.8 trillion American Families Plan would provide direct support to parents and children, including child care -- and the venture capitalist-turned-Republican candidate doesn't like it.

"'Universal child care' is a massive subsidy to the lifestyle preferences of the affluent over the preferences of the middle and working class," Vance complained. "It turns out that normal Americans care more about their families than their jobs, and want a family policy that doesn't shunt their kids into crap daycare so they can enjoy more 'freedom' in the paid labor force."

"'Universal day care' is class war against normal people," he added.

