Potential GOP Senate candidate whines about 'Gossip Girl' being ruined by 'wokeness' -- and faces brutal mockery

"Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, who is reportedly weighing a run for the United States Senate in his home state of Ohio, focused Tuesday on the latest crisis facing the United States: The remake of the teen drama "Gossip Girl."
Vance was angered when he learned that writer Josh Safran, who will be the showrunner for the new "Gossip Girl" that will stream on HBO Max, has reworked the wealth Manhattan socialite characters to make them more aware of the privileged lives they lead.
"These kids wrestle with their privilege in a way the original didn't," Safran said this week. "In light of [Black Lives Matter], in light of Occupy Wall Street, things have shifted."
Vance was not fond of this artistic decision, however, and railed that the teen drama was the latest work of art to fall victim to "wokeness."
"Wokeness will make everything boring and ugly," he wrote.
Vance's emotional attachment to a teen drama that originally aired on The CW network inspired a wave of ridicule from Twitter followers -- check out some reactions below.
Vance For #OHSEN: Make Gossip Girl Go Back To What It Was Like Before https://t.co/SV1AEQhNzr— Max Steele (@Max Steele) 1624370427.0
JD Vance sadly tossing his screen-printed Gossip Girl merch in the burn barrel he still keeps on the grounds of his… https://t.co/laDXaCWlCs— jesse taylor (@jesse taylor) 1624369674.0
@JDVance1 I'm sorry they've taken your beloved Gossip Girl from you.— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1624369793.0
@JDVance1 Yep, I'm sure you were just waiting on this season of "Gossip Girl" to be edgy.— Jeff Nelson (@Jeff Nelson) 1624369083.0
@JDVance1 "JD Vance here, your one and only source for gossip on the hillbilly elite. Has GG lost her spark? I gues… https://t.co/ZQmLwO2LO3— whodunit? (@whodunit?) 1624371848.0
@JDVance1 Quick – name your favourite beautiful and fascinating works of film or television made by reactionary conservatives. GO!— Ben Stephens (@Ben Stephens) 1624372025.0
@MarisaKabas @JDVance1 JD in best Sarah Palin voice, “all of them”— LuciaMF (@LuciaMF) 1624372211.0
Wokeness hasn't even touched you and yet you're already boring and ugly. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LMFfuYtTWo— MORX #Robredo2022 #LabanLeni2022 #LeniLugaw2022 (@MORX #Robredo2022 #LabanLeni2022 #LeniLugaw2022) 1624372620.0
Aren't you supposed to be the anti-costal elite guy? Dropping the charade now, VC boy? https://t.co/HJiO5psNmK— Big Labor Lover (@Big Labor Lover) 1624372033.0
Thank You. It is very important that the next Senator from Ohio have a strong and principled stance on Gossip Girl. https://t.co/hqfPrn6obs— Matt Bone (@Matt Bone) 1624372749.0