Jeanine Pirro: Shutting down Parler is 'akin to Kristallnacht' when Nazis murdered Jews

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Monday compared a social media company's outage to the Kristallnacht incident, when Nazis murdered close to 100 Jews in 1938.

Pirro expressed her outrage during an appearance on Fox & Friends after tech companies Apple, Google and Amazon prevented the social media company Parler from using their platforms. The tech companies alleged that Parler had violated terms of service by spreading hate speech that was linked to violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

"They gave us a taste of this pre-election when they suppressed the Hunter Biden story," Pirro opined. "And now that they've won, what we're seeing is a kind of censorship that is akin to a Kristallnacht, where they decide what we can communicate about."

"They're coming in and saying, if you're on the right, we don't want you to speak, we don't want anyone to hear what you've got to say," the Fox News host alleged. "But they can't deny the fact that there are 75 million people who voted for President Trump, 88 million Twitter followers."

According to Pirro, conservatives are "getting the sense that they are being cancelled, they can no longer communicate, and this is a First Amendment issue."

In fact, social media companies are private entities and are not subject to the First Amendment.

"This is the kind of thing that is not going to go away," Pirro said. "The people who are being suppressed are not going to go away. This is not going to bode well in 2022. But the real issue is, is this the America that our Founding Fathers intended? Since when are people telling us we can't say x, y or z or if you say it you'll be cancelled."

She continued: "The Supreme Court has said hate speech is protected speech -- and I'm not saying any of this is hate speech."

"This is just frightening!" Pirro exclaimed. "This is China, this is Russia, this is not the United States. How dare they do this to us?"

Watch the video below from Fox News.