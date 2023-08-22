Jeffrey Clark whines about being 'rushed' to Atlanta to surrender as Trump codefendant
Amid Jeffrey Clark's request that his arrest in Fulton County be delayed, is a complaint that the former DOJ officialm who served under then-President Donald Trump, doesn't like to be rushed.

Clark is one of 18 co-defendants of Trump indicted last week on charges that they tried to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. But in a Tuesday motion, Clark complained that he doesn't have enough time to arrange travel from his Virginia home to Atlanta before a Friday deadline to surrender for arrest.

Southwest Airlines shows a flight from Washington's DCA to Atlanta for as low as $265.

Clark said in the motion that he wants to avoid "the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive."

The crux of Clark's filing is that his case should be moved to federal courts, an argument several other co-defendants have made.

He then demanded that he get an answer in less than 24 hours (by 5 p.m. on Tuesday).

Among charges Clark is facing are criminal attempts to make false statements and writings.

Read the full filing here.

