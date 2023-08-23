Ex-Trump DOJ official loses 'childish' demand for extra time to turn himself in

Former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark has failed in his efforts to order the judge overseeing his criminal case in Georgia to give him extra time to turn himself in, according to a new document released by the court.

"Upon its own view of the Motion, the Court DENIES Clark's motion for an emergency stay," said the order.

The ruling was immediately met with approval from legal experts, with former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen posting on X, "His motion was an example of the same kind of lawyering that got him indicted in the first place."

In the original application for a temporary restraining order, Clark, who is accused of abusing his office in the Justice Department to try to pressure Georgia election officials into delaying certification of the vote, gave the judge a deadline of 5:00 pm last night to rule on the matter — a move that stunned MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell, who called it one of the most "childish" motions he had ever seen in his life.

Among other things, Clark complained that he wasn't given enough notice by the district attorney to arrange travel to Atlanta for processing at the Fulton County Jail.

This comes as all of the co-defendants in the Georgia elections case are being processed similarly. Former President Donald Trump himself is expected to surrender for booking on Thursday.