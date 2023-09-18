'Extraordinarily weak': Ex-prosecutor says Jeffrey Clark is going to lose his bid to move his case

Former Justice Department Civil Division head Jeffrey Clark, who is accused of helping Trump try to force states to delay certification of the 2020 presidential election under false pretenses, is almost certain to fail in his bid to get his charges in the Georgia election racketeering case removed to federal court.

That's the view of former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, who explained to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday why this case is even weaker than the removal bid by another associate of former President Donald Trump that was already rejected earlier this month.

"Mark Meadows, who was Trump's White House Chief of Staff, lost his attempt to move his case to federal court," said Blitzer. "Given that, does Jeffrey Clark have a realistic chance of getting his case moved from state to federal court?"

"Well, Wolf, I think Jeffrey Clark has an extraordinarily weak and problematic argument here," said Honig.

The core issue with Clark's argument, continued Honig, is that he "has to prove he was acting in his scope as a senior DOJ official. But the job of any DOJ official is to investigate in good faith, find facts, and act accordingly. What Jeffrey Clark did is the opposite of that. He drafted a letter that he wanted DOJ to send to various states, saying, we found evidence of substantial fraud. That is a complete fabrication of Jeffrey Clark."

"So if indeed he was acting within his scope when he made up those facts and tried to get states to act on it, then that's a very dark day for DOJ, and heaven help us all," Honig added. "And I think Jeffrey Clark is going to lose this motion."

