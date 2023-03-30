JP Morgan CEO will testify about his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking

JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon will testify about his bank allegedly profiting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, Law&Crime reported.
According to the Virgin Islands government, Dimon knew about Epstein’s crimes by at least 2008, which was the year Epstein was convicted. JPMorgan has insisted that Dimon is “not relevant” to the lawsuit, saying that he wasn’t involved in any decisions related to Epstein’s account.
Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has denied the bank's motions to dismiss the case, saying there's sufficient evidence that JPMorgan knew Epstein was sex trafficking minors while they were doing business with him.
"Since being sued, JPMorgan filed a third-party lawsuit against their former senior executive Jes Staley, who later became the CEO of Barclays Bank. Staley has been under pressure after British regulators scrutinized the 1,200 emails that were exchanged with Epstein from 2008 through 2012," Law&Crime's report stated. "The communications showed that Staley appeared to visit Epstein’s island Little St. James, while Epstein was still incarcerated. Epstein sent Staley multiple emails with photographs of a young woman, and regulators say he sent transfers of money to women with Eastern European surnames timed around Staley’s visits to his properties."
The Virgin Islands government argues that JPMorgan can’t make Staley the scapegoat for everything.
“If Staley is a rogue employee, why isn’t Jamie Dimon?” Virgin Islands attorney general’s private counsel Mimi Liu asked on March 16, saying the key question in the litigation isn’t “whether or not Mr. Staley raped any young women in the Virgin Islands.”
“The question is: What did he know?” Liu continued. “And Jamie Dimon knew in 2008 that his billionaire client was a child sex trafficker. Staley knew, Dimon knew, JPMorgan knew.”
Read the full report over at Law&Crime.