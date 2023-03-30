Watch: 'Shameful' Republicans mobbed by anti-gun protesters in Nashville
Twitter/screen grab

Nashville Rep. Justin Jones (D) scolded his Republican colleagues on Thursday as they pushed through demonstrators protesting the recent shooting at the Covenant Christian school.

Video shared on social media showed hundreds of protesters gathering at the state Capitol.

"Protect our kids!" protesters chanted.

At one point, lawmakers could be seen pushing through the protesters to enter the House chamber.

Jones held a sign reading, "Protect kids, not guns." He yelled "shame" and pointed at each lawmaker.

Tennessee Lookout correspondent Adam Friedman observed an argument between Jones and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R).

"Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, got into an argument before the House floor session. I walked in as Jones was yelling, 'do something.' I could not make what Lamberth said, but he looked visibly frustrated and was yelling," Friedman wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video clips below or at this link.

