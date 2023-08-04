California judge accused of  shooting his wife to death
Anaheim Police Department

A California superior court judge was arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing his wife, CBS News reported.

Orange County Superior Court Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was booked into the Anaheim Police Department's Detention Facility and is being held on $1 million bail.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting at the Anaheim Hills home. When they arrived, they found Sheryl Ferguson, 65, with at least one gunshot wound, the report said.

Further details about the incident have not been released. Reports say the couple's son was at the home at the time of the shooting.

According to The Daily Beast, Ferguson has been a judge in the city since 2015 after more than three decades at the Orange County district attorney’s office. He was the bar association’s president from 2012 to 2014.

