'I’m coming after you!' Donald Trump issues threat on Truth Social

Donald Trump on Friday issued a threat that he will be "coming after" anyone who "goes after" him.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the former president and his allies are plotting full-on revenge attacks against his tormenters if he can find a path back to the White House. Now, Trump appears to be teasing his revenge plans online.

"IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!" Trump posted without any further context on his own Truth Social platform.

Trump is currently facing dozens of criminal counts in various jurisdictions, most recently being arraigned in Washington, D.C, in connection with his purported efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has maintained that the investigations and charges are part of a political witch hunt, although much of the adverse testimony has come from his inner circles.