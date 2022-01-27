Republicans 'obliterated their own credibility' by attacking SCOTUS nominee who hasn't even been picked yet: Psaki
On Thursday, according to Forbes, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hit back at Republicans who have pre-emptively attacked President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nomination without him even having made his selection, saying that they have "obliterated their own credibility" on the issue.

"Biden will 'work in good faith with senators of both parties' to choose a Supreme Court nominee, Psaki said Thursday, and slammed Republicans characterizing Biden’s nominee as 'radical, before they know literally anything about who she is,'" reported Alison Durkee. "She also hit back at Republicans who have criticized Biden’s commitment to nominating the first Black woman to the court, saying suggestions that Black female candidates are somehow less qualified are 'ludicrous.'"

Already some Republicans are attacking the process, with National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott (R-FL) claiming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will make Democrats "walk the plank" to confirm a "radical liberal with extremist views."

Biden's commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court dates back to the campaign, and is part of a broader push by the president to increase the diversity of the federal bench, both racial and professional — a counterbalance to the years Republicans and the Federalist Society have spent creating a system to shuttle right-wing legal activists onto the bench.

Two prominently discussed candidates include D.C. appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden appointed to that role last year, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

