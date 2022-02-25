Jen Psaki quickly dispatches question on why Biden won't talk with Putin: 'He's invading a sovereign country'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared slightly mystified on Friday when asked about President Joe Biden's current dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During her press briefing, a reporter asked Psaki, "Why doesn't Biden want to talk with President Putin right now?"

"Because he's invading a sovereign country," Psaki replied.

The reporter then claimed that Putin had been technically invading Ukraine since 2014, when he annexed the peninsula of Crimea.

"I would say that a moment where a leader is beginning and in the middle of invading a sovereign country is not the moment when diplomacy feels appropriate," she said. "It doesn't mean that we have ruled out diplomacy forever... but this is not the moment."

