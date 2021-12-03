'He had a cold': Jen Psaki slaps down Peter Doocy for asking if Biden is too sick to work

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday brushed aside a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy about whether President Joe Biden was too sick to work.

The White House revealed on Friday that Biden this week has been dealing with some increased nasal congestion as a result of having a cold that is being treated with common over-the-counter remedies.

Additionally, the president was tested for COVID-19 three separate times this week and each test result came back negative.

Nonetheless, Doocy questioned whether Biden should be at the White House at all.

"A lot of people in the workforce are encouraged not to go to work if they are exhibiting those symptoms, even if they are fully vaccinated," he said. "Are the rules different for the president?"

Psaki replied by noting Biden's multiple negative tests as well as an evaluation of his health made by his doctor.

"He had a cold, which is what you know from the information put out by the doctor," she said.

Doocy then asked if it was possible that Biden's tests were producing false negatives.

"I can assure you that the president is following every protocol," Psaki replied. "He wants to keep everyone safe in the White House and that's why he consulted with the doctor."

