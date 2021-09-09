Jen Psaki smacks down Peter Doocy after he asks if Biden is going to fire Dr. Fauci
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday brushed off Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy after he asked if President Joe Biden would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During Psaki's press briefing, Doocy said that new documents published by The Intercept suggested that Fauci misled Congress when he said that the National Institutes of Health had never funded gain-of-function research at the Chinese virology lab in Wuhan.

Psaki, however, denied that was the case.

"NIH has never funded research that would make the coronavirus more dangerous to humans," she said. "There are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we're battling. And the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bat coronavirus's sequences published from that work NIH supported were not the COVID-2 strain. So what he said was correct."

Doocy, however, still wasn't satisfied.

"So [Fauci's] job is safe?" he asked.

"Correct," Psaki replied.

