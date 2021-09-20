Jen Psaki schools Doocy on immigration: 'Let me explain to you again, Peter, how our process works'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday fielded questions about Covid vaccinations at the U.S. border from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.

During a White House press briefing, Doocy demanded to know whether migrants who were crossing into the country illegally were being asked "for proof of Covid vaccination or negative Covid test."

"That's the policy for people who fly into the country," Doocy interrupted as Psaki tried to answer. "So why if somebody walks into the country right across the river, does somebody ask them to see their vaccination card?"

"Let me explain to you again, Peter, how our process works," Psaki replied. "As individuals come across the border and they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms. If they have symptoms, the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process."

"But they're here," Doocy pleaded. "What's the difference?"

"It's not the same thing," Psaki explained. "These are individuals -- as we've noted and has been discussed -- we are expelling individuals based on Title 42 because of Covid, because we want to prevent a scenario where large numbers of people are gathering, posing a threat to the community and also to the migrants themselves."

"So those are the policies that we've put in place," she added, "because the CDC continues to recommend Title 42 be in place, given we're facing a global pandemic."

