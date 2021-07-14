Jen Psaki slams Peter Doocy after he scoffs at voting rights: 'I don’t think anything about this is funny'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki disputed Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday about the importance of voting rights.

During a press briefing, Doocy attempted to compare President Joe Biden to Texas lawmakers who recently fled their state to prevent Republicans in the legislature from restricting voting rights.

"Do you know of any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?" Doocy asked.

"Welcome back," Psaki replied. "I think the president's view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through actions in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people's fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state."

"Maybe it's funny to think about it that way," Doocy said.

"I don't think anything about this is funny," Psaki interrupted. "I think what is important to note though here is that there are 28 states, including Texas, where there are laws in place or in process to make it harder to vote and it requires bold action, it requires bold voices to speak out against that and make sure people understand their rights."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.