Jen Psaki schools Fox News reporter for 'outrage' over Supreme Court protests but 'silence' on women's rights
Fox News/screen grab

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki challenged Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff after expressed concern over protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

"The Department of Justice was very swift in responding to school board members who felt like they were being harassed and intimidated a couple months ago," Hoff told Psaki at a press conference on Tuesday. "Does the president feel that the demonstrations outside of, say, Justice Alito's home are those attempts to interfere or intimidate?"

"The president's longstanding view has been that violence, threats and intimidation of any kind have no place in political discourse," Psaki replied. "What I do find is interesting and I think many people have noted is that there are voices on the right who have called out this -- protests that are happening -- while remaining silent for years on protests that have happened outside the homes of school board members, the Michigan secretary of state or including threats made to women seeking reproductive health care or even an insurrection against our Capitol."

"So I know that there's an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judge's homes and that's the president's position," she added. "But the silence is pretty deafening about all the other intimidation that we've seen to a number of people."

