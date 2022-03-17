'If that's not a war crime, what is?' Jen Psaki explains exactly why Biden upped his rhetoric against Putin
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday outlined exactly why President Joe Biden decided to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" this week.

When asked by a reporter if she thought that Biden was "getting ahead" of the international investigation into Putin's potential war criminality, Psaki said it was hard to look at the evidence that the world has already seen and conclude otherwise.

"What we're seeing, whether it was the destruction of a theater, where the words 'CHILDREN' or 'KIDS' was written in Russian outside the theatre... or whether it is the targeting of civilians, of hospitals, of maternity wards, if that's not considered a war crime by human beings, what is?" she said.

The Kremlin responded angrily to Biden's accusation that Putin is a war criminal, and it put out a statement calling Biden's remarks "unforgiveable."

"Our president is a very wise, far-sighted, and cultured international personality," said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Kremlin, on Thursday.

