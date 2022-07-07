Legal group files petitions to disbar several Trump lawyers who worked to overturn 2020 election

A legal advocacy group seeking to disbar lawyers who advocated for Donald Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories filed complaints Thursday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court against seven lawyers worked to overturn the election's results, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The group, The 65 Project, filed complaints against Marc A. Scaringi, Ronald Hicks, Carolyn McGee, and Jenna Ellis, among others. The group says the lawyers lent their “law license and the legal profession’s integrity and power to an orchestrated effort to undermine our nation’s elections.”
“It has now become part of the political toolbox for a candidate to allege fraud and seek to … undermine people’s faith in the outcome of elections any time they lose. We need to take that away,” said Michael Teter, managing director of The 65 Project, which is named after the 65 lawsuits filed in 2020 seeking to overturn the election. “The best way to do that with lawyers is to ensure there are personal or professional consequences to the actions they take.”
“This effort is not just about the past,” Teter said. “Trump supporters are fighting to seize control of [Pennsylvania] and local election process and the courts are a key part of their strategy to sabotage current and future elections.”
Attorneys for Trump claimed everything from ballot-box stuffing and fake ballot printing, to thousands of dead people having voted, to vote-counting machines being programmed to favor Biden.
In several legal filings -- all rejected by the courts -- the Trump campaign has sought to invalidate millions of votes for Biden based on claims that lacked any evidence.
Bill Barr said last year that the Justice Department had found no evidence of voter fraud significant enough to reverse Joe Biden's defeat of Trump in the November 3 election.
"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr, who was serving as Trump's attorney general at the time, told the Associated Press in an interview.
