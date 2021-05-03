Trump-loving lawyer called ‘desperate’ for begging someone to debate her

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Jenna Ellis, is being called desperate for begging people to debate her.

It's a tactic that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attempted to use in her ongoing attacks against Democratic colleagues, but when Ellis tried the same move, it wasn't quite as successful.

Ellis proclaimed on Twitter Monday that if anyone has "the guts" to debate her on the 2020 election then they should name the time or place.

The only invitations she got were from people mocking her for a sad and pathetic attempt to remain relevant after falling into trivial insignificance.

See the comments from those making fun of Ellis below: