Jenna Ellis says women's rights are limited by God: 'That's what it means to be a Judeo-Christian nation'

"Hopefully my shooting will cause Biden to get impeached," the teen wrote in his journal. "Sleepy f*cking Joe Biden will have to make an apolg(y) to people."

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are facing involuntary manslaughter charges, say the journal entries would unfairly bring politics into the trial, and they said jurors might view the case through the lens of their support for either Biden or Trump if the journal was allowed to be entered into evidence.

"The materials risk the danger of turning jury deliberations into a political debate," the defense lawyers wrote. "It would also be likely to lead to longer deliberations and possibly an endless string of hung juries, as the likelihood that all jurors would have the same attitude about the anti-Biden diatribe of (Ethan) is surely close to zero."'

Jennifer Crumbley wrote an open letter in 2016 thanking Trump for supporting gun rights, and both parents expressed support for the former president.

"You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No," she wrote to Trump. "I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes, I think those are personal and if the Gov’t can lock someone up over $10,000 of unpaid taxes and you slipped on by, then that shows the corruption.”

The son's journal also reveals the teen's use of racial slurs, along with complaints about his parents, teachers, school administrators and classmates.

"The first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer just like me," he wrote in one entry. "I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history. I will kill everyone I f*cking see. I have fully mentally lost it after years of fighting my dark side. My parents won’t listen to me about help or a therapist."

The parents' attorneys say they were unaware of the journal, but text messages show the teenager tried to ask them for help with mental troubles but he felt they didn't care.

"They make me feel like I'm the problem," Ethan texted a friend. "My mom makes everyone feel like a piece of sh*t. I actually asked my dad to take me to the doctor the other day, and he just gave me some pills and said to 'suck it up.' My mom laughed when I told her."