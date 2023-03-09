The 10 flagrant falsehoods that got Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured
Jenna Ellis speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit in 2021. (Gage Skidmore)

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis was formally censured for misconduct by a Colorado judge this week after she admitted to making numerous false statements about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to admitting to making false statements about the election, Ellis also agreed that her statements "undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public," reported Colorado Newsline on Wednesday.

Writing on Twitter, Democratic election attorney Marc Elias posted the section of Ellis' agreement that settled a formal disciplinary complaint against her that outlined the ten false claims she admitted making about the 2020 election.

Below are the ten flagrant falsehoods that Ellis made in trying to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

1.) Ellis falsely claimed on November 13, 2020 that "Hillary Clinton has still not conceded the 2016 election" even though Clinton called Trump to concede the day after the election took place.

2.) Ellis went on the show of Maria Bartiromo and falsely declared that "we have affidavits from witnesses, we have voter intimidation, we have ballots that were manipulated, we have all kinds of statistics to show that this was a coordinated effort in all those states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret."

3.) Ellis told Newsmax's Sean Spicer that "we can prove" the election was "stolen" from Trump in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

4.) Ellis falsely claimed on Twitter that "we will present testimonial and other evidence IN COURT to show how this election was STOLEN!"

5.) Ellis falsely told MSNBC's Ari Melber that "the election was stolen and Trump won by a landslide."

6.) Again appearing on Bartiromo's show, Ellis falsely claimed that "when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide."

7.) Days after this, Ellis would yet again appear on Bartiromo's show to make false claims about "illegal" ballots costing Trump the 2020 election.

8.) During an appearance on Jeanine Pirro's show, Ellis falsely claimed that "we have over 500,000 votes" in Arizona "that were cast illegally."

9.) During an appearance on Greg Kelly's Newsmax show, Ellis falsely described Trump as "the proper and true victor."

10.) And on Twitter on December 22, 2020, Ellis falsely claimed that there was "overwhelming evidence proving this election was stolen."

