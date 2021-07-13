'Stop lying!' After quitting GOP, Jenna Ellis throws a fit at Ronna McDaniel by leaking election email

Jenna Ellis, who fought to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of Donald Trump, leaked an email on Tuesday to show that the Republican National Committee (RNC) did not take the former president's election fraud claims seriously.

Earlier this week, Ellis said that she was quitting the Republican Party after GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blocked her on Twitter.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on Newsmax, McDaniel was asked about claims that the Republican Party misused $220 million that it had raised in the wake of Trump's November election loss.

McDaniel insisted that the claims made by Ellis were untrue because they are based on information provided by author Michael Wolff, who has written a book about Trump's final days in office.

"That email or the citing that you just showed is not true," McDaniel told Newsmax, disputing Wolff. "Listen, there were disputes between our legal team and the president's that's been known. But our council is the only one that won post-election for the president. We fought very hard for him."

As McDaniel spoke to Newsmax, Ellis lashed out on Twitter.

"Ronna Romney McDaniel is lying on @newsmax right now. WOW," she wrote.

Ellis followed up that tweet by releasing an email from RNC attorney Justin Riemer that described Ellis's election lawsuits as a "joke."

"Hey Ronna… you asked for evidence on Newsmax while still claiming the story is false. Here's the text I sent you Nov 28 with the Riemer email. You knew," Trump's former attorney said.

"McDaniel couldn't even articulate what conservative values are when asked on @newsmax," Ellis added. "Does she know??"

