Trumpster Jenna Ellis lashes out at athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe — and hilarity ensues

Election denier Jenna Ellis received harsh criticism on Thursday when she referred to Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as "losers" after they received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe," wrote the attorney who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are Olympic gold medalists. They aren’t 'losers.' Donald Trump lost. They didn’t," noted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Though it was not just their athletic achievements that resulted in their medals.

"Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals," the White House noted when announcing the award. "Biles is also a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault."

"Megan Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion. She also captains OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights," the White House also noted.

Trump awarded the nation's highest civilian honor to billionaire GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Rush Limbaugh and Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), among others.

