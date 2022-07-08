Trumpster Jenna Ellis lashes out at athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe — and hilarity ensues

Election denier Jenna Ellis received harsh criticism on Thursday when she referred to Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as "losers" after they received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe," wrote the attorney who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are Olympic gold medalists. They aren’t 'losers.' Donald Trump lost. They didn’t," noted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.
Though it was not just their athletic achievements that resulted in their medals.
"Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals," the White House noted when announcing the award. "Biles is also a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault."
"Megan Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion. She also captains OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights," the White House also noted.
Trump awarded the nation's highest civilian honor to billionaire GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Rush Limbaugh and Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), among others.
Here's some of what people were saying about the comments by Ellis, who is currently a senior advisor for far-right Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano:
\u201cThe former Senior Adviser and Counsel to Donald Trump the twice impeached, one term loser. Oh the irony.\u201d— Teri (@Teri) 1657247246
\u201c@FPWellman @JennaEllisEsq Here's the clip of Jenna getting the full Rudy \nhttps://t.co/2lcURPehCj\u201d— Jenna Ellis (@Jenna Ellis) 1657242976
\u201cYou're just jealous because the only thing you've ever won is a case of Covid from sucking down a Giuliani fart.\u201d— jpbergl\u2618\ufe0f (@jpbergl\u2618\ufe0f) 1657245325
\u201cLol, aren't you on the verge of losing your law license for insisting the orange loser didn't lose (but he did)?\u201d— AnnM (@AnnM) 1657248410
\u201cI know @JennaEllisEsq is not very clever but that is Megan Rapinoe holding a the World Cup trophy.\nAlso Biden beat your guy.\u201d— Do\u00f1a Ximena RN, Powered by RedBull \ud83e\ude7a (@Do\u00f1a Ximena RN, Powered by RedBull \ud83e\ude7a) 1657245820
\u201cThis is like calling Michael Jordan a loser while you played for the Clippers.\u201d— Tim Johnson (@Tim Johnson) 1657247722
\u201cThis is like Ryan Leaf talking shit about Tom Brady. Except Leaf never went 0 for 63.\u201d— Aggie's Revenge (@Aggie's Revenge) 1657247755
\u201cSays the lady who represented an actual LOSER.\u201d— Bryan DeGruy (@Bryan DeGruy) 1657246452
\u201cAren't you the lawyer who lost all those bogus election lawsuits to Marc Elias?\n\nI wouldn't label someone else as a loser if I were you Jenna.\u201d— Jay McGill, Disgruntled Citizen of Gilead (@Jay McGill, Disgruntled Citizen of Gilead) 1657246403
\u201cThis is such a weird, out of the blue, hateful to be hateful, nonsense tweet.\u201d— Rabid Badger \ud83e\udda1 (@Rabid Badger \ud83e\udda1) 1657246778
\u201c@johnnyventure @RonFilipkowski Jenna Ellis does have one distinction, the sole reported case of contracting COVID-19 by fart, when the virus was enshrouded in a gaseous plume from Rudy Giuliani.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1657243817