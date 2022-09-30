'Sex slave' lawsuit can proceed against fired Fox News host Ed Henry: report

Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry lost a motion to dismiss allegations he violated New York's so-called “revenge porn” law responding to allegations he sexually assaulted a colleague.

"U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams also ruled that ex-Fox associate producer Jennifer Eckhart's accusation of sex trafficking against Henry could continue, though the judge did toss out several counts of retaliation against Henry for filing salacious and 'intimate' photos of Eckhart on the public docket," The Daily Beast reported Friday. "Henry was later accused of 'slut-shaming' Eckhart when his legal team added 15 explicit photos to a court filing that sought to dismiss the ex-Fox employee’s lawsuit, prompting Eckhart to file the 'revenge porn' count and additional retaliation charges.

Fox News is also named in the lawsuit.

"In her complaint, Eckhart accused Henry of having 'groomed, psychologically manipulated and coerced' her into a 'sex slave' relationship," The Beast reported. "She additionally claimed that when she didn’t consensually agree to sex, the married host 'sexually assaulted her on office property, and raped her at a hotel where Fox News frequently lodged its visiting employees.' While the 'revenge porn' and sex trafficking charges against Henry will continue, Abrams agreed to dismiss some of the retaliation counts since at the time Henry publicized the photos he was no longer an employee of Fox News."

Last week, Henry lost his defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Henry currently works for the far-right Real America's Voice network.

