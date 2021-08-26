Fox News military correspondent scolds GOP lawmakers: 'It's not a time for woulda, coulda, shoulda'

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin pushed back against lawmakers and pundits who jumped to criticize the Biden administration over a series of terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Griffin made the remarks moments after Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) appeared on the network and slammed President Joe Biden for the attacks.

"It's not a time for congressman and people on the Hill, saying, woulda, coulda, shoulda," she explained. "It's now time to look at the reality."

"The reality is that they got 100,000 Afghan evacuees out since August 14th," Griffin continued. "They are still trying to rescue Americans who are trapped outside of the airport. There are active measures in place and what I have seen behind the scenes here at the Pentagon and with military sources in Afghanistan is nothing short of heroic."

Watch the video below from Fox News.