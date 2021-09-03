Anti-mask protesters show up at Florida school board member’s home and cough in her face
Protesters outside the home of Jennifer Jenkins. (Screenshot)

According to a report from Florida Today, a Brevard County School Board member and her daughter were harassed in front of her home on Wednesday night by anti-mask protesters that ended with one protester coughing in her face at close range.

The report notes that Jennifer Jenkins has been under fire from local anti-vaxxers with calls for her to resign and some protesters calling her a "tyrant" for advocating pro-mask policies in schools.

Those attacks escalated on Wednesday when protesters showed up at her home.

Florida Today reports that Jenkins filed a report with Satellite Police Department after a protester coughed in her face. Jenkins also said a protester swung a flag at her.

A video that Jenkins uploaded to Facebook and Twitter shows her face-to-face with a protester. "Do you want to cough again?" Jenkins asks.

"Do I?" the protester responds before coughing.



The uptick in attacks on Jenkins stems from a 3-2 vote on Monday by the board to insist on masks, which puts them at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

This is not the first run-in Jenkins has had with extremists, with Florida Today reporting, "In April, anti-LGBTQ protestors picketed her house after LGBTQ-affirming Brevard Public Schools policies, including allowing trans students to play on sports teams and use locker rooms as the gender with which they identify, circulated online. Protestors heckled neighbors with foul language and used anti-gay slurs."



