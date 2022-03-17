Lawyer blames Coors Light for Jan. 6 admission video posted by client: report

Federal prosecutors are arguing for a sentence of 75 days in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

One key piece of evidence in the case aginst Jenny Cudd, who pleaded guilty in October, is a video the former Midland, Texas candidate for mayor posted to social media.

"In an explicative-laced video Cudd posted on social media, she said she the mob 'pushed and pushed' and 'got in,' adding that she was proud that she 'charged the Capitol' with people she called 'patriots.' Cudd also said in a video she was 'proud of everything' she was a part of on Jan. 6 and that she'd be 'proud of everything that I’m a part of at the next one.' Those statements, the Justice Department argued, showed a clear lack of remorse," NBC News reported Wednesday.

Cudd's defense attorney disagreed, blaming Coors Light.

"Jenny Cudd rambled on and on, for over 25 minutes straight, sipping a beer as she kept talking — her speech erratic, her eyes bloodshot and glassy, her skin flushed. Ms. Cudd’s appearance, mannerisms, speech, and disposition were observably affected by the alcohol. She began reciting the events of that day, using the term 'we' indiscriminately to refer to anything and everything performed by the individuals she referred to as Patriots or Trump supporters," argued lawyer Marina Medvin.

Cudd generated widespread outrage when she convinced a judge to allow her to vacation in Mexico just before being hit with additional charges.

She also attempted to move her trial to Texas, argued she could get "canceled" for "white supremacy" in Washington, DC.







