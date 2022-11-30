'Out of control' cop impersonator arrested yet again for posting videos of himself pretending to be a cop
A Florida man was arrested again just months after he was released from prison for impersonating a police officer.

Jeremy DeWitte was arrested Tuesday following a brief standoff at his Kissimmee home after he refused to take down his YouTube channel showing himself escorting funeral processions on his “Metro-State” motorcycle, which police said was a violation of the terms of his probation, reported WFTV-TV.

"Someone hacked the account, changed the username, changed the passwords," Dewitte told WOFL-TV. "We multiple times tried to take down a YouTube channel that was hacked."

However, Osceola County sheriff Marcos Lopez isn't buying his explanation.

"You can definitely deactivate your account," Lopez said, "so he’s full of it."

The 42-year-old DeWitte served 15 months in prison for impersonation a law enforcement officer in videos that he posted online showing him pulling over cars and directing traffic while escorting funerals.

"The guy’s definitely out of control," Lopez said.

“He’s a frequent flyer,” Lopez added. “The guy definitely loves the attention, apparently, so this time hopefully he’ll go to jail for a little bit. Maybe he can get some special attention there.”

DeWitte, who is also a convicted sex offender, was charged in Orange County for violating probation, and he was also face charges in Osceola County for refusing to cooperate and violating further terms of his probation.

"I’m not going back to prison, not today, not for a technical violation," DeWitte told reporters as he was taken into custody.


