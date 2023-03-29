Jeremy Renner gives emotional first interview since being critically injured in snowplow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. - VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jeremy Renner remembers all of the pain he experienced after being critically injured by his snowplow three months ago, he said in an emotional first interview since the accident. The “Avengers” actor suffered a collapsed lung, a broken clavicle and shoulder, eight broken ribs and multiple broken bones in his face and legs when his 14,000-pound snowplow ran over him on Jan. 1. ABC released a preview clip Wednesday of Renner’s conversation with Diane Sawyer about the incident. “I was awake through every moment,” Renner, 52, says in the interview, which is set to air April 6 at 10 p.m. ET. Renne...