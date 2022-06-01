81-year-old Georgia deputy charged with raping woman 'while on duty and in uniform'
Police officer shows ID badge (Shutterstock.com)

An 81-year-old law enforcement officer in Georgia is facing charges after he allegedly raped a woman while in uniform.

WTVC reported that Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Walker County Deputy Jerry Glover of Rock Spring on charges of "rape, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment."

A statement from the GBI said that the attack allegedly happened on May 11 of this year. The department took over the investigation at the request of the LaFayette Police Department.

"[T]he investigation revealed that Glover had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform," the statement said.

The GBI requested that anyone with information contact 706-624-1424.

