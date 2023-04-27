Jerry Springer dead at age 79: family

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died at age 79, according to his family.

The former Cincinnati mayor and television personality died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago, his family told WLWT-TV, where he worked as a news anchorman from 1983 to 1992 before launching his long-running talk show.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried – whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and family spokesman.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”