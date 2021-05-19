'Don't even try it': Liberal pundit battles Fox News for comparing Biden to Trump's hatred of reporters

Liberal Fox News pundit Jessica Tarlov on Wednesday pushed back against her network colleagues who equated a joke told by President Joe Biden to former President Donald Trump's hatred for the press.

During a panel segment, Fox News host Harris Faulkner suggested that members of the media were hypocrites because Biden had not been condemned for "teasing" a reporter who asked him a question on Tuesday.

"President Biden jokingly threatens to run over a reporter," Faulkner said, "while testing driving a car at the Ford plant in Michigan yesterday... If that had been a Republican president, if that had been anybody else, can you imagine the blowback in the media today?"

Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell compared Biden's joke to a 2016 statement in which Trump said he could "shoot someone on Fifth Avenue" and not "lose one voter."

"The press called him deplorable for it and he said that he was joking," Caldwell explained. "With that same regard, I would imagine that same level of accountability with another sitting president who has made comments about attacking the press before. Of course he said he was joking. Fine."

Tarlov agreed that Biden's comments were "not ideal."

"But I actually think this comparison is completely unfair," she said. "For Gianno to say there's been no accountability -- Joe Biden respects the press, he talks about the importance of a free press and the Fourth Estate."

Both Faulkner and Caldwell interrupted but Tarlov continued.

"Gianno, don't even try it," Tarlov replied.

"I thought we were coming in for an honest conversation!" Caldwell exclaimed. "Joe Biden has lied on a number of occasions already so how is there accountability still? I don't get it."

"Accountability still?" Tarlov said. "Just let me please get this out. Donald Trump stood up in front of tens of thousands of people at his rallies, he pointed at people who work for CNN, who work for the mainstream media. He called them enemy of the people. He called them fake news. People were beaten up after those rallies. He yucked it up with Vladimir Putin, who actually kills members of the press, who kills people who oppose him."

"Wait!" Faulkner complained. "You're comparing any president of the United States to Vladimir Putin? I'm confused by that."

Watch the video below from Fox News.