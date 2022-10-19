Roger Stone's conspiracy theories take hilarious turn in late-night Truth Social post
Roger Stone. (Cornelius O'Donoghue / Shutterstock.com)

Longtime Donald Trump Roger Stone discussed who the president should choose as his 2024 running mate in a Tuesday evening social media post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stone had posted a story on how he would back back choosing Kanye West to replace Mike Pence for a comeback attempt.

A user on Trump's Truth Social website replied the role was "already taken" -- by John F. Kennedy, Jr.

"I love that idea. Trump/Kennedy," Stone posted after 11 p.m. eastern.

Of course, JFK, Jr. died in a 1999 plane crash.

Stone used to accept that fact, when it was convenient for a different conspiracy theory, as Salon reported in 2016.

"Donald Trump supporter Roger Stone -- who also happens to be a close friend and former business partner of Trump's newly elevated campaign adviser, Paul Manafort -- is preparing to publish a book alleging that the Clintons murdered John F. Kennedy, Jr. after learning that he was considering a run at the same New York senate seat Hillary sought," Scott Eric Kaufman reported. "Stone's fascination with who really murdered a Kennedy is of long standing, as he previously wrote The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ. His hatred of the Clintons is of similar standing, as evidenced by his 2015 magnum opus The Clintons' War on Women. But it was not until recently that he revealed he was combining these passions into a singularity of aggrieved conspiracy."

Some QAnon activists "Juan O. Savin" is actually the son of the assassinated president. Last fall, QAnon activists gathered in Dallas, hoping former President Kennedy would also arise from the grave or something.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Vice News published a story under the headline, "Roger Stone Visited the JFK-QAnon Cult In Dallas."

"Last weekend, Roger Stone, the former Trump and Nixon adviser who has been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating January 6, visited the QAnon cult that has been holed up in Dallas for the last six weeks waiting for the resurrection of John F. Kennedy and his son," Vice reported. "Stone met with the group after he spoke at a conspiracy-focused conference taking place in the city on Saturday, he told Vice News."

SmartNews