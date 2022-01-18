'Don’t want to sound like a conspiracy theorist but...' Trump fans hope he picks long-dead JFK Jr for 2024 VP

John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a tragic plane crash in 1999.

Despite this, supporters of President Donald Trump believe the long-dead son of former President John F. Kennedy is alive and well, and they want Trump to pick him as his 2024 vice presidential nominee.

Politico talked with some Trump supporters at his rally who were on board with him picking a deceased running mate, whom they believed would reveal himself to be alive in the near future.

“I don’t want to sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, but he’s coming back,” Trump supporter Ray Kallatsa told the publication. “He’s supposed to reveal himself on the 17th if he’s truly alive. I think we’ll see him.”

RELATED: QAnon fans now believe JFK is making secret public appearances -- disguised as Trump

According to Politico reporter Meredith McGraw, Kallatsa was "not alone" in believing in JFK Jr.'s imminent return.

"One attendee was spotted wearing a red shirt with the faces of Trump, Kennedy and Kennedy Jr. in the crowd," she writes. "Michael Protzman, the QAnon influencer who organized the event last year in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza where he and others also believed John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear from the dead, was spotted in the rally stands."